Baseball: Gunkel, 3 relievers combine as Tigers shutout BayStars

Joe Gunkel allowed six singles over six innings and three relievers completed the shutout as the Hanshin Tigers beat the DeNA BayStars 1-0 on Sunday to go into the All-Star break in a tie for second in the Central League. Gunkel (5-5), who got some big plays from his fielders, struck out four batters without issuing a walk, and Yusuke Oyama plated the game's only run with a fourth-inning sacrifice fly off BayStars starter Haruhiro Hamaguchi (4-4). "I wanted to be aggressive like I've been, throw strikes, get it down in the zone and get the ball on the ground. And we were able to get out of som...