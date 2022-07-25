Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. losses, strong yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday, weighed down by declines on Wall Street late last week and selling of export-related issues due to a stronger yen against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 106.17 points, or 0.38 percent, from Friday to 27,808.49. The broader Topix index was down 3.91 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,952.06. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by service, electric appliance and chemical issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 136.35-36 yen compared with 136.02-12 yen in New York and 137.58-60 yen in Tokyo at 5 ...