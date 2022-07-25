Tokyo stocks fall in morning on worries over U.S. economy, firm yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Monday morning as sluggish U.S. private sector data late last week fueled fears of an economic slowdown in the United States, with a strong yen weighing on export-related issues. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 203.94 points, or 0.73 percent, from Friday to 27,710.72. The broader Topix index was down 12.87 points, or 0.66 percent, at 1,943.10. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric appliance, iron and steel, and machinery issues.