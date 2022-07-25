Nikkei ends 7-day winning streak on global economy concern, firm yen

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's benchmark Nikkei index ended a seven-day winning streak Monday as concerns over the global economy surfaced following the release late last week of weak U.S. economic data, with exporters hurt by the yen's rise against the U.S. dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 215.41 points, or 0.77 percent, from Friday at 27,699.25. The broader Topix index finished 12.76 points, or 0.65 percent, lower at 1,943.21. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric appliance, machinery, and pulp and paper issues.