Japan faces calls to address unprofitable local railways

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government should enhance discussions on how to deal with unprofitable local railway services given the drop in demand for travel due to the coronavirus pandemic and the depopulation of rural areas, a transport ministry panel said Monday. Proposals made by the panel include the creation of a council to discuss with local governments and railway operators how to encourage people to use trains on routes where occupancy rates have dropped considerably. They will also discuss bus transportation as an alternative if such railway lines are closed. The discussions should be concluded wit...