Japan prices predicted to rise 2.6% in FY 2022 amid Ukraine crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese consumer prices, including fresh food, are expected to rise 2.6 percent in the current fiscal year through March from a year earlier, mainly due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the impact of the yen's depreciation, the Cabinet Office said Monday. It also revised Japan's real gross domestic product growth downward to 2.0 percent from the previous estimate of 3.2 percent released in January. "Rising prices are a risk to the economy recovering from the coronavirus pandemic," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, where the project...