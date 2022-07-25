JR Kyushu to suspend 120 train services due to staff virus cases

Newsfrom Japan

Kyushu Railway Co., which serves the southwestern Japan region, said Monday it will temporarily suspend 120 limited express train services due to staff shortages caused by the spread of coronavirus infections among onboard crew. From Wednesday through Aug. 5, a total of 100 Sonic limited express trains running from Hakata to Oita stations, and 20 Kamome trains that run from Hakata to Nagasaki will be suspended, the operator said. According to the company commonly known as JR Kyushu, a total of 38 crew including train drivers and conductors have been infected with COVID-19 or identified as clos...