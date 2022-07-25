New BOJ board members to check side-effects of monetary easing

Newsfrom Japan

Newly appointed Bank of Japan board members said Monday they will see if the central bank's monetary easing can ensure a virtuous cycle of economic growth and higher wages that support stable inflation while paying attention to its side effects. Hajime Takata, an economist who had warned of the pitfalls of protracted easing, and veteran banker Naoki Tamura, however, refrained from saying if they were aggressive or cautious on monetary easing in their first press conference since taking their posts Sunday. The two will serve five-year terms. The selection by the government of Takata to the nine...