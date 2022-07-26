Philippines' Marcos says not to compromise on territorial disputes

Newsfrom Japan

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said his government will not compromise when tackling territorial disputes, though he did not single out China amid his country's tense relations with Beijing over claims in the South China Sea. "I will not preside over any process that will abandon even a square inch of territory of the Republic of the Philippines to any foreign power," Marcos said in his first State of the Nation Address delivered before Congress. Marcos, son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator, was sworn in on June 30, succeeding Rodrigo Duterte. The administratio...