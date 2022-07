Main events scheduled for August

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for August: Aug. 1 (Mon) -- New motor vehicle sales for July to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association. Aug. 2 (Tues) -- No major events. Aug. 3 (Wed) -- No major events. Aug. 4 (Thurs) -- Japan Congress Against A- and H-bombs (Gensuikin) to hold annual conference in Hiroshima through Aug. 6. Aug. 5 (Fri) -- Preliminary composite indexes of economic indicators for June to be released by Cabinet Office. Aug. 6 (Sat) -- Memorial ceremony for victims of 1945 atomic bombing in Hiroshima to be held in Hiroshima city. -- World Cosplay Summit 2022 to be hel...