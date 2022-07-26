Tokyo stocks open lower as exporters hit by stronger yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday as investors sold some export-related issues due to the strength of the yen against the U.S. dollar. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 86.47 points, or 0.31 percent, from Monday to 27,612.78. The broader Topix index was down 2.59 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,940.62. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation, miscellaneous product, and precision instrument issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 136.38-41 yen compared with 136.60-70 yen in New York and 136.40-41 yen in Tokyo at 5 ...