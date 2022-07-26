FOCUS: Abuse of foreign trainees continues under technical internship program

Newsfrom Japan

Harassment and other abuses of foreign trainees in Japan are mounting, arousing criticism that the supervisory agency in charge of the government-sponsored technical internship program has failed in its role to oversee the program. According to support groups, investigations into companies that accept foreign trainees have been insufficient at best, while, years after the program's inception, there is still no viable framework available to lend trainees a helping hand. At a press conference held in the Miyagi prefectural government building in Sendai in April, three Vietnamese women complained...