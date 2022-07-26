Tokyo stocks mixed on firm energy issues, lower tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Tuesday morning as buying of energy-related issues on higher crude oil futures was offset by selling of tech shares following declines in their U.S. counterparts. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 17.52 points, or 0.06 percent, from Monday to 27,681.73. The broader Topix index was up 2.17 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,945.38. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, and insurance issues, while marine transportation, miscellaneous product, and precision instrument issues led the decliners.