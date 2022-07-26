Tokyo stocks mixed on firm energy issues, lower tech shares

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Tokyo stocks were mixed Tuesday morning as buying of energy-related issues on higher crude oil futures was offset by selling of tech shares following declines in their U.S. counterparts. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 17.52 points, or 0.06 percent, from Monday to 27,681.73. The broader Topix index was up 2.17 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,945.38. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, oil and coal product, and insurance issues, while marine transportation, miscellaneous product, and precision instrument issues led the decliners.
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News