BOJ members stick to monetary easing amid lack of wage growth: minutes

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan board members underscored the need to maintain monetary easing to support an economy hampered by surging commodity prices while promoting more robust wage growth in pursuit of its inflation target, minutes of a June meeting showed Tuesday. In the run-up to the June 16-17 meeting, the BOJ faced increased market pressure to tweak its policy at a time when its global peers were moving toward tightening their monetary grip to cope with surging inflation. BOJ members agreed that inflation expectations had been rising, but that wage growth was still lagging compared with the United Sta...