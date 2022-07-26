Baseball: Ohtani goes 1-for-4, next pitching start set for Thursday

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a double in the Los Angeles Angels' 7-0 shutout loss to the Kansas City Royals on Monday. The Angels have lost three of four games since the All-Star break and their bats were silenced again at Kauffman Stadium by Zack Greinke and four relievers, who held them to five hits over nine innings. Angels interim manager Phil Nevin said Ohtani's next pitching start is scheduled for Thursday, the opener of a four-game series against the Texas Rangers at home. Ohtani, who hit his 20th homer on Saturday, currently has nine wins and five losses as a pitcher. If he adds one...