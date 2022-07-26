Tokyo stocks end slightly lower on weak tech shares, focus on Fed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly lower Tuesday on selling in tech shares, while investors adopted a wait-and-see mood ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting starting later in the day. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 44.04 points, or 0.16 percent, from Monday at 27,655.21. The broader Topix index finished 0.04 points, or 0.00 percent, lower at 1,943.17. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation, pharmaceutical, and land transportation issues.