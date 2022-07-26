Japan to give 92.9 bil. yen subsidy to Kioxia-Western Digital chip plant

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will provide a subsidy up to 92.9 billion yen ($680 million) to Kioxia Corp. and Western Digital Corp. for a semiconductor production facility as part of efforts to secure stable domestic chip production, the industry minister said Tuesday. Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda said the government had approved the capital investment plan to enhance the capacity of the facility, which is a joint venture by Kioxia with the U.S. chip giant. "The plan will contribute to developing a resilient chip supply chain, making progress in the semiconductor industry as well as strengthen...