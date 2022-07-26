Soccer: Europa League winners Frankfurt to play Urawa, Gamba in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt will play friendlies against J-League first-division sides Urawa Reds and Gamba Osaka during a weeklong tour of Japan in November, the German Bundesliga club announced Tuesday. Former Japan captain Makoto Hasebe and current Samurai Blue attacker Daichi Kamada are members of head coach Oliver Glasner's side. The visiting team will face Hasebe's former club Urawa at Saitama Stadium on Nov. 16 before taking on Gamba at Panasonic Stadium three days later. The tour will take place during the break from league games ahead of the 2022 World Cup, kicking off N...