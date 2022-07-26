IMF cuts global growth to 3.2% amid Ukraine war, China slowdown

Newsfrom Japan

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday projected global economic growth will slow to 3.2 percent in 2022, cutting the outlook for the third time this year as Russia's war on Ukraine drives up inflation worldwide and China's COVID-19 lockdowns lead to a worse-than-expected slowdown. The United States and China faced downgrades of more than 1 percentage point in their respective growth outlook compared with the April estimate, while Japan's growth was projected to be 0.7 point lower, according to an update of the semiannual World Economic Outlook report. The Washington-based institution also...