Soccer: Japan draw with China to secure EAFF E-1 C'ship title

Japan women won their second straight East Asian Football Federation E-1 Championship on Tuesday after playing out a 0-0 draw with China. After beating South Korea 2-1 and Taiwan 4-1, Nadeshiko Japan knew they only needed a draw to secure the silverware and they got the job done at Kashima Stadium. "I've been saying we want to attain that winning habit and it's a good start for the year ahead," captain Risa Shimizu said with the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in mind. "We gained strength in not conceding during difficult spells (from this tournament). The biggest plus was managing...