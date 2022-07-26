Baseball: Kiyomiya walk-off homer lifts PL in NPB All-Star Game 1

Newsfrom Japan

Kotaro Kiyomiya's walk-off solo home run lifted the Pacific League to a 3-2 win over the Central League on Tuesday in the first of two Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star games. The Nippon Ham Fighters infielder connected on Hiroshima Carp ace Masato Morishita's 1-2 fastball in the ninth inning at PayPay Dome as the PL edged a tight game that saw them use one pitcher in each inning. The CL took the lead in the opening frame after Yakult Swallows outfielder Yasutaka Shiomi led off with a single off PL starter Tomohisa Ozaki of the SoftBank Hawks, stole second and came home on a sacrifice fly....