Tokyo stocks open lower on weak U.S. shares

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower Wednesday as investor sentiment was dented by U.S. share losses overnight amid concern over the impact of high inflation on the country's consumer spending. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 54.74 points, or 0.20 percent, from Tuesday to 27,600.47. The broader Topix index was down 1.51 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,941.66. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by machinery, transportation equipment and fishery issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 136.96-97 yen compared with 136.90-137.00 yen in New York an...