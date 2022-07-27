Tokyo stocks rise slightly in morning before Fed policy outcome

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo shares were slightly higher Wednesday morning as selling following U.S. stock losses overnight was offset by buying as investors cautiously awaited the outcome later in the day of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 37.68 points, or 0.14 percent, from Tuesday to 27,692.89. The broader Topix index was up 0.92 point, or 0.05 percent, at 1,944.09. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers included land transportation and pharmaceutical issues.