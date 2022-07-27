Baseball: Suzuki goes long as Cubs extend streak against Pirates

Newsfrom Japan

Seiya Suzuki launched a solo homer and scored two runs in a 2-for-4 outing Tuesday as the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 and extended their win streak to six. Suzuki contributed to a three-run first inning for the Cubs at Wrigley Field, lining a double to left off Pittsburgh starter Bryse Wilson (1-6) before coming home on Ian Happ's two-RBI double. The Pirates rallied to 3-2 on Oneil Cruz's two-run homer in the seventh, but Suzuki pushed the lead back out the following inning with his big fly. Leading off, the right-handed hitter got hold of reliever Wil Crowe's 0-2 changeup and...