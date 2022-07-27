Industry minister gets new post to lead Japan green transformation

Newsfrom Japan

Industry minister Koichi Hagiuda on Wednesday took another post to spearhead Japan's efforts toward decarbonization and green growth. The post of green transformation minister was created by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose government is aiming to attain carbon neutrality by 2050 through changes to its economic and energy structures. Hagiuda will concurrently serve as economy, trade, and industry minister. "He will be in charge of coordinating efforts to comprehensively promote so-called green transformation, or changing the economic, social and industrial structures, to achieve a decarboni...