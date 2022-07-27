Tokyo stocks edge up on firm tech shares, eyes on Fed meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended marginally higher Wednesday on strong technology shares, but most investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the release later in the day of the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 60.54 points, or 0.22 percent, from Tuesday at 27,715.75. The broader Topix index finished 2.58 points, or 0.13 percent, higher at 1,945.75. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by land transportation, marine transportation, and pharmaceutical issues.