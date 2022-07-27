Osaka city bus creates on-demand stops for local companies

Newsfrom Japan

An Osaka city bus operator has started allowing local companies and facilities to create bus stops at locations of their choice for a monthly fee of 22,000 yen ($160) in the western Japan city. The new initiative of Osaka Metro Group is aimed at improving revenues for its existing "on-demand bus" service, which takes passengers to stations whenever requested, unlike usual bus services that must go on predetermined routes. On-demand buses operate only when reservations are received via a smartphone app or phone and run along shortest routes chosen by artificial intelligence to make stops within...