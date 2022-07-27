Japan debates green transformation push with 20 tril. yen outlays

Newsfrom Japan

Japan on Wednesday began a debate over how to achieve decarbonization and green growth by tapping 20 trillion yen ($146 billion) in government spending as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sees green transformation as a critical component of his vision for a new version of capitalism. Kishida appointed industry minister Koichi Hagiuda to double as minister for promoting green transformation, or GX, with the government slated to draw up a 10-year roadmap by the end of the year for Japan's transition to a greener economy. The government will hammer out the details of how the 20 trillion yen, likely r...