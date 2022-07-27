Baseball: Yanagita home run wins All-Star Game 2

Newsfrom Japan

Yuki Yanagita hit a tie-breaking home run that lifted the Pacific League to a 2-1 win over the Central League in the final game of this year's All-Star series. Yanagita, of the PL-leading SoftBank Hawks, blasted a sixth-inning home run off Hanshin Tigers closer Suguru Iwazaki. Yanagita then thanked Nippon Ham Fighters first baseman Kotaro Kiyomiya, whose walk-off home run decided Tuesday's Game 1 for the PL 3-2. "I was the lucky benefactor of the momentum Kiyomiya created because I was borrowing his bat," Yanagita said after the game at Matsuyama Botchan Stadium in Ehime Prefecture. Kiyomiya, ...