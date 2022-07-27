Soccer: Japan's men defeat South Korea to win EAFF E-1 Championship

Newsfrom Japan

Yuki Soma broke the ice early in the second half with a superb goal as Japan beat South Korea 3-0 Wednesday to win their second East Asian Football Federation E-1 Championship and their first in four tournaments. South Korea entered the game with two wins, and needed only a draw at Toyota Stadium to secure their fourth straight championship, but Japan finished with two wins and a draw. "The players really did a great job," Samurai Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu said. "Through everyone's resolve, they boosted the reputation of the J-League and of Japanese soccer." Although the Koreans had the bu...