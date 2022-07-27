Tokyo Olympics exec questioned, denies bribery allegations

Newsfrom Japan

An executive of the now-defunct Tokyo Olympics organizing committee appears to have denied allegations of accepting bribes from a sponsor company when prosecutors questioned him on Wednesday, investigative sources said. Haruyuki Takahashi, 78, is believed to have received around 45 million yen ($330,000) from major business suit retailer Aoki Holdings Inc. after a company he headed reached a consulting deal with the firm. Aoki clinched a sponsorship deal about a year later. Prosecutors will continue questioning Takahashi, including on the flow of funds, as part of its probe into the allegation...