Tokyo stocks open higher after Fed rate decision boosts U.S. shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday as New York markets rose overnight after the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate hike came with investors' expectations. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 176.90 points, or 0.64 percent, from Wednesday to 27,892.65. The broader Topix index was up 3.39 points, or 0.17 percent, at 1,949.14. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by gas and mining. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 136.11-12 yen compared with 136.56-66 yen in New York and 136.97-99 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The euro was quoted at $1.0203-0207 and 13...