Tokyo stocks up slightly in morning on eased fears of U.S. recession

Tokyo stocks rose slightly Thursday morning, with the Nikkei index briefly topping the 28,000 mark for the first time in nearly seven weeks, after a comment by the U.S. Federal Reserve chief on the economic outlook eased recession fears. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 88.46 points, or 0.32 percent, from Wednesday to 27,804.21. The broader Topix index was up 1.07 points, or 0.05 percent, at 1,946.82. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by gas and mining issues.