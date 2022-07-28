Soccer: Minamino returns to Monaco in World Cup year

Newsfrom Japan

Expected to play a key role for Japan during the World Cup in Qatar starting in November, Takumi Minamino left English giants Liverpool over the summer in search of regular playing time -- at Monaco where he had a trial as a teenager. Entering his prime at the age of 27, the attacker is determined to shine in the principality where his dream to succeed in Europe first really began to take shape. "I thought I wanted to play here one day," said Minamino as he was unveiled this month by his new French Ligue 1 club, with whom he trained for two weeks as a 16-year-old while he was with Cerezo Osaka...