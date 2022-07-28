Japan to foster startups by sending 1,000 people to Silicon Valley

Newsfrom Japan

Industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said in the United States Wednesday that Japan plans to encourage startup businesses by sending 1,000 people to Silicon Valley over five years to provide them with valuable entrepreneurial experience in the California tech hub. The government aims to draw up a five-year plan by year-end to target a 10-fold increase in the number of startup companies as part of its push to drive economic growth through innovation and the cultivation of human talent. Hagiuda told reporters after his visit to the headquarters of technology giant Google LLC that he was very impress...