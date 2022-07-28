FEATURE: Brewer releases ultra-expensive sake made from hand-cultivated rice

Newsfrom Japan

A regional sake brewer has released a product for an eye-popping 330,000 yen ($2,400) -- a set of two 720-milliliter bottles of sake made from Japan's famed Koshihikari rice cultivated by hand and free of any agricultural chemicals and synthesized fertilizers. The unusually high price tag reflects the commitment of three people from disparate industries who were determined to create through time and effort something of lasting value, especially in an age of mass production and consumption. Rice planting had just been completed when this reporter visited terraced paddy fields located deep in th...