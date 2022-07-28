Baseball: Padres' Darvish misses 10th win despite quality start

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish logged his fourth straight quality start for the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, but fell short of his 10th win of the season in the team's 4-3 walk-off defeat to the Detroit Tigers. Darvish allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out a season-high 11 in a seven-inning, 106-pitch effort at Comerica Park, where he was aiming to notch double-digit wins for the first time since 2017. He was not involved in the decision. He left the game with the Padres leading 3-2 before his teammate Luis Garcia threw a scoreless eighth, but San Diego closer Taylor Rogers (1-5) blew the...