Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. group is set to rank top in global auto sales in the first half of this year, overtaking German rival Volkswagen AG, amid a global chip shortage and COVID-19 lockdowns in China, industry data showed Thursday. The Japanese automaker said it sold roughly 5.14 million vehicles globally in the reporting period, including those sold by the group's minivehicle maker Daihatsu Motor Co. and truck manufacturer Hino Motors Ltd., down 6.0 percent from a year earlier.