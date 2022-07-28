BOJ will not budge on easing to spur wage growth: deputy chief

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan will not waver in its monetary easing policy to promote more robust wage growth, a deputy governor said Thursday, noting its goal of achieving its 2 percent inflation target in a stable manner is still out of reach. The remark by Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya reinforces the view that the Japanese central bank will continue to lag far behind its global peers in transitioning to tighter monetary policy. It came shortly after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday went ahead with another rate hike to tame surging inflation. In his speech delivered at a meeting of local busine...