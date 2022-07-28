Tokyo stocks rise slightly after Fed meeting, stronger yen weighs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Thursday as gains on hopes for a slower pace of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after its policy meeting were trimmed by selling on the yen's rise against the dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 99.73 points, or 0.36 percent, from Wednesday at 27,815.48. The broader Topix index finished 3.10 points, or 0.16 percent, higher at 1,948.85. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric power and gas, mining and service issues.