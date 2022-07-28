KDDI network outage affects record 30.91 million users

Newsfrom Japan

A major service disruption at telecom company KDDI Corp. earlier this month affected at least 30.91 million people, becoming one of the worst such incidents in Japan, according to an accident report submitted to the communications ministry Thursday. The disruption, which spanned several days, exceeded the magnitude of a 2018 service outage at SoftBank Corp. in which a record 30.60 million mobile connections had been affected. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications is expected to issue an administrative order to KDDI next month to prevent a recurrence. The provider of the "au" mobi...