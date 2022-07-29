Japan's June industrial output rises 8.9% on month

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's industrial output in June rose 8.9 percent from the previous month, government data showed Friday. The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 95.8 against the 2015 base of 100, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said. The climb followed a revised decrease of 7.5 percent in May. The index of industrial shipments rose 4.6 percent to 93.3, while that of inventories was up 2.1 percent at 99.8. Based on a poll of manufacturers, the ministry expects output to grow 3.8 percent in July and climb 6.0 percent in August.