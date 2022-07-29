Tokyo stocks open higher as solid U.S. shares offset stronger yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday as another gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average overnight offset the impact of the Japanese currency's rise to its highest level in a month against the U.S. dollar in New York trading. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 144.21 points, or 0.52 percent, from Thursday to 27,959.69. The broader Topix index was up 1.19 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,950.04. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by service, mining, and marine transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 134.37-40 yen compared with 134.18-2...