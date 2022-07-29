Tokyo stocks rise in morning on U.S. shares, gains capped by firm yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning as buying on overnight gains in U.S. shares was partly offset by export-related issue falls on a firmer yen that rose to an approximately one-month high against the U.S. dollar in New York trading. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 129.07 points, or 0.46 percent, from Thursday to 27,944.55. The broader Topix index was up 0.38 points, or 0.02 percent, at 1,949.23. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by service, mining, and oil and coal product issues.