U.S., Japan eye robust supply chains in economic "2-plus-2" talks

Top foreign and economy officials of the United States and Japan will meet Friday to affirm their cooperation in building resilient supply chains for key technologies such as semiconductors and enhancing a rules-based order in the face of challenges posed by China and Russia. The economic "two-plus-two" meeting, a framework akin to the bilateral security talks involving the countries' foreign and defense chiefs, will be joined by U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo as well as Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Economy, Trade and Industry Minister ...