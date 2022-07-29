Baseball: Ohtani remains 1 shy of 10-win, 10-homer season

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani remained one win shy of becoming the first player in a century to reach double-digits in wins and homers in a single MLB season, as he took the loss in the Los Angeles Angels' 2-0 defeat Thursday to the Texas Rangers. In his quest for his 10th win of 2022, Ohtani (9-6) scattered eight hits over six innings, allowing two runs and no walks while striking out 11 at Angel Stadium. Hall of Famer Babe Ruth, who pitched for the Boston Red Sox from 1914 to 1919, won 13 games while hitting 11 home runs in 1918, when he began spending time in the outfield. Bullet Rogan of the Kansas City M...