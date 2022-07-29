Dollar falls to 132 yen level on concerns about U.S. recession

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar fell to the 132 yen level Friday, its lowest in a month and half, as players sought the Japanese currency amid recession concerns in the United States after its economy shrank in the April-June period for the second straight quarter. Tokyo stocks ended lower as the stronger yen prompted selling in export-related issues. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 13.84 points, or 0.05 percent, from Thursday at 27,801.64. The broader Topix index finished 8.54 points, or 0.44 percent, lower at 1,940.31. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by pharmaceutical, informa...