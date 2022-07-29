KDDI to pay damages to 36 mil. people affected by network outage

Newsfrom Japan

KDDI Corp. said Friday it will pay damages to 35.89 million customers as a form of "apology" following a major service disruption that spanned several days earlier this month. The provider of the "au" mobile service -- and Japan's second-largest mobile carrier by subscribers -- will reduce individual invoices by 200 yen ($1.50), with the total damages expected to cost approximately 7.5 billion yen, KDDI President Makoto Takahashi said during a press conference in Tokyo. "We sincerely apologize to our customers across the country for causing a major inconvenience," he said. The disruption was o...