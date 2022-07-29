China, Russia agree on cooperation over global food, energy security

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov agreed Thursday that their countries will jointly tackle challenges in ensuring global food and energy security as they met in Uzbekistan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. In the meeting in Tashkent on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperative Organization foreign ministerial talks, Wang noted the two major countries have strengthened strategic communications to promote "the development of the international order in a just and reasonable direction," the ministry said Friday. The SCO groups together China, Russia, Indi...