Soccer: Japan forward Ito set for move to French Ligue 1

Newsfrom Japan

Junya Ito, whose dynamic attacking presence was crucial to Japan's qualification for this year's World Cup, has agreed to a move to French Ligue 1 club Stade de Reims, his Belgian club KRC Genk announced Friday. The 29-year-old winger moved from J-League side Kashiwa Reysol in January 2019 to Genk, where he won both the league and Belgian cup championship. "I decided yesterday (Thursday)," Ito said. "I wanted a new challenge. I think it's worth doing since I can do many different things." "I won all the titles (in Belgium) and think I grew as a player, but in order to grow further I felt I wou...